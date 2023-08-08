Watch Now
Southbound M-39 closed near Ford Road after reports of body on freeway

Jonathan Benallack
Posted at 5:02 PM, Aug 08, 2023
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say southbound M-39 near Ford Road in Wayne County has been shut down after reports of a body on the freeway.

Police say they received calls about the body around 4:20 p.m.

According to police, callers said a woman’s body was discovered in the middle of the freeway.

The freeway is currently closed for an investigation.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story. 

