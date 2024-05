(WXYZ) — Southfield police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 42-year-old woman diagnosed with Schizophrenia.

Police say Kari Nash was last seen on May 9.

She is described as a Black female, 5’6” and about 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.