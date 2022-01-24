Sparrow Hospital in Lansing becomes 6th Michigan hospital to receive federal team as COVID-19 surges

LANSING, MI (WXYZ) — A 25-person medical team will be sent to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing to help support doctors and nurses as they treat COVID 19 and other patients.

This makes the sixth Michigan hospital approved for federal assistance.

“As we continue facing down the Omicron variant, I am grateful to our federal partners for their continued support," Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. "They are providing critical relief to Michigan's hospitals.”

The team will begin treating patients on February 7. They will remain at the hospital for 30 days.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, as of Jan. 21, 4,286 Michiganders are hospitalized for COVID-19.

Sparrow Hospital joins Dearborn, Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw, Mercy Health Muskegon and Henry Ford Hospital in Wyandotte as hospitals that have received federal support.