Special Olympics Michigan celebrates Northville High School's commitment to inclusion

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Friday, Special Olympics Michigan and Unified Partners will recognize Northville High School for promoting inclusion on and off the field with unified sport teams.

According to a press release, the high school will be awarded a banner during a unified basketball game to hang in their gymnasium to recognize their hard work.

Northville High School has been named a Special Olympics Unified Champion School by meeting 10 standards of excellence.

“This National Banner from Special Olympics solidifies our work as Northville Mustangs and makes us continue to strive for more," says Northville High School Special Education Teacher Kelsey Mikiciuk. "As a teacher, the Unified Liaison, and Unified basketball coach, I cannot begin to explain the growth I have seen in my students and their peers through Unified programming.”

Special Olympics Michigan announced in July that the 2022 Special Olympics Unified Cup will take place in Detroit. SOMI has 36 community-based programs and 300 Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools across the state.