Spirit launching 6 new & resuming routes from Detroit Metro Airport starting in May

Spirit Airlines said it is launching service to six new and resuming destinations from Detroit starting this May.

According to Spirit, the new flights will bring Spirit's service to 25 destinations and 34-peak day departures by May.

The flights are:



Baltimore - Four times a week starting May 8 (resuming route)

Charlotte - Four times a week starting May 8 (new route)

Memphis - Four times a week starting May 8 (new route)

Pensacola - Three times a week starting May 9 (resuming route)

Raleigh-Durham - Two times a week starting May 8 (resuming route)

San Antonio - Two times a week starting May 9 (new route)

“Our Detroit Guests have trusted us to deliver nonstop options to great destinations at an even greater value for decades, and we’re excited to introduce even more service this summer,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “Detroit travelers will soon have more options to enjoy six new destinations, each with their own unique attractions.”