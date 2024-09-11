Spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, found in three Metro Detroit counties

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Spotted Lanternfly, an invasive species, has been found in Wayne, Oakland and Monroe County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed the finding, which was discovered in a survey across 20 Michigan counties. The invasive species has previously been found in Oakland and Monroe County, while being spotted in Monroe County for the first time.

Spotted lanternfys are native to Eastern Asia and were first detected in the U.S. a decade ago. They feed on a wide range of plants, including rapevines and trees such as black walnut, river birch, willow, sumac, and red maple. While eating, it produces a sticky liquid that can collect aon the ground and nearby vegetation, discoloring or killing plants.

Officals ask that if you see a spotted lanternfly egg mass, a nymph or an adult, take a photo of it, make a note of the date, time and location, and report it here. You can also find out more about this invasive species at this link.