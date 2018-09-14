Sprint Assisting Customers Impacted by Hurricane Florence

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRN - Sprint announced support today for customers impacted by Hurricane Florence and resulting flooding in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Effective Sept. 12, 2018, through Sept. 25, 2018, Sprint will waive call, text and data overage fees for Sprint customers in the affected areas. Customers on Unlimited plans will continue to enjoy their unlimited data, call and text benefits.

"Hurricane Florence is predicted to be 'the storm of a lifetime' for the Mid-Atlantic, and we will do everything we can to help our customers in its path," said Sprint CEO Michel Combes. "The last thing we want is for people to worry about how to stay in touch with loved ones or critical services. Sprint's Emergency Response Team is on the ground monitoring the storm and ready to respond where needs arise."

