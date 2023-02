(WXYZ) — A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed to 7 Action News Thursday that the Midtown Detroit location at 3760 Woodward has closed due to safety concerns.

The spokesperson said Starbucks believes they can no longer “ensure the safety" of their employees at that location.

The location officially closed on February 13 with February 12 as the last day of business.

We’re told all employees were offered transfers to other locations.