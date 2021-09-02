Watch
News

Actions

State, EPA & others continue to investigate after gas fumes detected on Tuesday

Posted at 6:16 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 06:16:08-04

(WXYZ) — State, local and federal agencies are still investigating to try and find the source of gas fumes that were detected in Flat Rock on Tuesday morning.

According to the city, the odor was detected at one of the sanitary sewer lift stations, and the odor then encompassed an area south of Gibraltar Rd. in the southeast portion of the city.

The EPA, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, and HAZMAT teams from Downriver and Western Wayne and the CN Railroad Dangerous Goods Manager are all on scene.

They are taking air quality and water samples to test and help identify the material.

According to the city, they will continue to provide updates on social media.

If you smell an odor, you're asked to call the non-emergency line at 734-782-2496.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Give a child a book and impact a life!