State & feds to begin damage assessments after historic Northern Michigan ice storm

(WXYZ) — State and federal crews will begin damage assessments this week across Northern Michigan following a historic ice storm last month.

Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division will join FEMA and the Small Business Administration this week in the areas hit hardest by the ice storm.

At the end of March, the ice storm hit several counties, knocking out power, downing trees, blocking roads and disrupting critical services across the area.

Watch below: 'It was very frustrating': Northern Michiganders still recovering from generational ice storm

'It was very frustrating': Northern Michiganders still recovering from generational ice storm

The assessments will determine the impact on homes, businesses and public infrastructure, and results will help the state determine whether or not to request a presidential disaster declaration which could open the door to federal aid.

Watch below: DNR video shows massive tree damage after historic ice storm

DNR video shows massive tree damage after historic ice storm

“Last month’s historic ice storm hit Northern Michigan hard, and we must keep working together to help families and communities recover and rebuild,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “The damage is extensive, and our neighbors need our help to get back on their feet. I’m grateful to all the first responders and line workers for all their work over several weeks to keep people safe and restore critical services. This damage assessment is a critical next step to figure out the full impact of the storm on families, businesses, and infrastructure to get state and federal resources out the door as fast as possible. I’ll work with anyone to help Northern Michigan, and we will get through this together."

“Our priority has been supporting local emergency managers since the moment this storm hit,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “This next step in the recovery process is about doing everything we can to help residents, businesses, and communities get the assistance they need.”

The assessments will take place in two phases.

Phase one is from April 22-25: Teams will evaluate impacts to homes and businesses for potential FEMA Individual Assistance (IA) programs.

Phase two is from April 28 - May 2: Teams will assess damage to public infrastructure and response costs for potential FEMA Public Assistance (PA).

Teams will be deployed to Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Mackinac, Montmorency, Oscoda, Otsego, and Presque Isle.

Officials say not every affected property will be visited. Areas determined by local officials to have the most severe impacts will be the focus.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to continue reporting damage at the self-reporting tool here.