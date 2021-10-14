Sterling Heights police seize 6 kilos of cocaine worth $650K during a traffic stop

(WXYZ) — Sterling Heights police say they seized six kilos of cocaine with a street value of $650,000 during a recent traffic stop.

According to police, officers pulled over a driver on October 12 around 5 p.m. for a traffic offense on Dequindre Road near Metropolitan Parkway. During the stop, police say they saw what appeared to be six large packages of narcotics in the back seat.

After further investigation, police say they confirmed six kilos of packaged cocaine.

The suspect was arranged Thursday on the charge of Possession With Intent To Deliver over 1000 grams of Cocaine.