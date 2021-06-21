Watch
Storms bring nearly 3 inches of rain in some spots in metro Detroit

Posted at 6:15 AM, Jun 21, 2021
(WXYZ) — Severe storms late Sunday night and again early Monday morning brought several inches of rain to metro Detroit.

Most of southeast Michigan is experiencing a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Rain has been below average in the area throughout the year.

Areas near Monroe got the most rain in the storm with 3.1 inches, while Detroit got 1.8 inches of rain. Other areas in Monroe County range between 2-3 inches, as they were hit the hardest with the storms.

