Stranger danger reported in Madison Heights after man offers child ride
11:48 AM, Jan 25, 2018
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Madison Heights police are warning the community this morning following a stranger danger report.
Police say a 10-year-old girl said she was walking to Edmonson Elementary School around 8:30 a.m. when a man driving a white sedan rolled up near the intersection of Katherine and Edward, and asked her if she wanted a ride.
She fled the scene and the man followed for a short time before driving away, according to police.
The 10-year-old reported the incident when she arrived to school.
The man is described as a white male, around 40 years old with brown curly hair, a brown beard and medium build. The vehicle is described as a white sedan, possibly a Ford with a sticker or writing on the driver's door: "driveronly.com" or "driversonly.com."
The vehicle also reportedly had damage on the back near the brake light.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 248-585-2100.
