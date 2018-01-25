Stranger danger reported in Madison Heights after man offers child ride

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Madison Heights police are warning the community this morning following a stranger danger report.

Police say a 10-year-old girl said she was walking to Edmonson Elementary School around 8:30 a.m. when a man driving a white sedan rolled up near the intersection of Katherine and Edward, and asked her if she wanted a ride.

She fled the scene and the man followed for a short time before driving away, according to police.

The 10-year-old reported the incident when she arrived to school.

The man is described as a white male, around 40 years old with brown curly hair, a brown beard and medium build. The vehicle is described as a white sedan, possibly a Ford with a sticker or writing on the driver's door: "driveronly.com" or "driversonly.com."

The vehicle also reportedly had damage on the back near the brake light.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 248-585-2100.