Stretch of warmer weather providing relief for metro Detroit

(WXYZ) - You can feel a big difference in the air! It's not the biting cold we've been accustomed to during the first half of February.

So far, we're more than 5 degrees below average this month, but that's about to change. Our next warm-up is underway! Detroit Metro Airport hit 43 degrees on Wednesday and we'll top that today as temperatures climb into the mid 40s. Rain showers will overtake any chance for snow this afternoon.

Average high temperatures range from 35° today and go up to almost 40° by the end of February. The 7 First Alert 7-Day Forecast shows 5 days with temperatures above average. There's even a 50° day is in the forecast next week!

This warm-up looks to be a little different in terms of how long it will last. Don't get me wrong, there will be some colder-than-average days squeezed in between our milder ones. However, the general weather pattern and Jet stream flow is changing through late February. The 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook emphasizes the increased chance for above average temperatures for southeast Michigan. If you're experiencing symptoms of cold and snow fatigue then this is good news for you!