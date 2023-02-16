Supreme Court won't hear arguments Title 42 case as planned

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won't hear arguments as planned March 1 in a case involving a Trump-era immigration policy that's been used several millions of times over the past three years to quickly turn away migrants at the border.

The justices on Thursday removed from their calendar the case involving Title 42, which justified the quick expulsion of migrants on public health grounds.

A court spokeswoman provided no explanation and the case hasn't been dismissed.

The Biden administration says the upcoming end of the public health emergency invoked because of the coronavirus pandemic will also mean the end of Title 42.