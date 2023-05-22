Suspect arrested for allegedly striking woman with stick outside Ann Arbor cafe

(WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police say a man struck a woman in the head with a stick while she was sitting outside Avalon Cafe on Liberty on Friday.

Police say the 20-year-old victim was sitting at an outdoor table when the suspect approached with a stick, swung it and struck her in the back of the head.

Assault Investigation



The 29-year-old suspect then reportedly kept walking until officers arrested him outside a nearby parking structure without incident.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, and the woman was treated for minor injuries.

Police say the incident is believed to be random.