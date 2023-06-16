Suspect arrested in several sexual assaults in Ann Arbor

A man has been arrested in connection with several sexual assaults in Ann Arbor, police say.

According to police, the suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection to assaults that took place last month.

Ann Arbor police were notified on the morning of May 31 about an incident involving a 23-year-old female who was assaulted by a man the day before.

Police say on May 30 at 3:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway Street in Ann Arbor, an unknown man approached the female victim from behind and grabbed the left side of her hip. The man, police say, left the area in a gray sedan that was parked on the street.'

The suspect description matches the description of the suspect in several similar incidents that occurred within the same time frame on the University of Michigan’s North Campus.

The first happened on Hubbard near Murfin around 3:30 p.m., where a woman said she was walking on the sidewalk when a man groped her through her clothing. She reportedly struck him with her umbrella.

There were also two other incidents around 4:30 p.m. The first happened to a female student who was walking near parking lot NW10 when a man approached him and stimulated himself with his genitals exposed. Shortly after, another female student reported that while walking in the same area, a man exited his car with his pants around his knees and genitals exposed.

Ann Arbor police began investigating incidents when they began in February, with two different situations on Feb. 26. The first, at 4:25 p.m., happened when a man pulled up on a 25-year-old woman who was walking. Police say the man groped her and then exposed himself to her and touched himself.