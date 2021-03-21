Suspect kills man, injures woman and himself after argument leads to gunfire in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One man is dead and a woman is in temporary serious condition at a local hospital after a suspect fired shots during an altercation near West 8 Mile Road Sunday.

Police say the suspect was also injured by a self-inflicted gunshot wound during the shooting.

The incident happened near West 8 Mile Road and Pinehurst just after noon on Sunday.

The 36-year-old suspect got into an argument with another man and a 30-year-old woman. The suspect was arrested and taken to a local hospital for treatment. He's now in temporary serious condition.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.