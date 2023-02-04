Watch Now
Suspected drunk driver dies after MSP trooper-involved shooting

A suspected drunk driver was pulled over in Crawford County. The stop led to an officer-involved shooting. The driver died. The trooper was not hurt.
Jonathan Benallack
Posted at 10:15 AM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 10:15:03-05

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. — A 48-year-old man is dead after a shooting involving a state trooper.

It happened Friday night along northbound I-75 near West Federal Highway in Crawford County, which is northeast of Houghton Lake.

State police say a trooper from the Houghton Lake Post stopped a suspected drunk driver along the highway.

The stop led to an officer-involved shooting, according to an MSP tweet. The officer was not hurt in the incident.

Investigators are now looking into what led up the shooting.

Northbound I-75 in Crawford County was closed for several hours overnight while investigators worked the scene.

