Suspects break into home, tie up resident after identifying themselves as Monroe County sheriff

Posted at 12:16 PM, Oct 14, 2021
(WXYZ) — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery by suspects who identified themselves as sheriff's deputies.

According to the office, it happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in Frenchtown Township at a home in the 2100 block of Sandy Creek Rd.

Police say four suspects forced entry into the home and identified themselves as "Monroe County Sheriff."

The man inside was assaulted by the suspects, tied up and held down while they ransacked the home.

They fled the scene and the victim called 911. He sustained minor injuries in the attack.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

