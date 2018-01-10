Taco Bell Cantina opens in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) - The first Taco Bell Cantina in Michigan opened in Royal Oak on Tuesday, according to the Royal Oak City Hall's Facebook page.

In August, a sign on the front of the former Cold Stone Creamery said the Taco Bell Cantina was hiring and told people they could be part of the "Taco Bell Team to make history in Michgan."

The restaurant is part of about 300 new Cantina locations opening across the country with no drive-thrus.

They are expected to serve alcohol at one point, but according to Eater Detroit, a representative for the Taco Bell said they intent to pursue a liquor license but due to the lengthy application process it would open without alcohol.