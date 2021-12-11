Watch
Tau Alpha Omega hosting pop-up health clinic Saturday in Redford

Posted at 9:56 AM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 09:56:54-05

REDFORD, MICH (WXYZ) — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Metro-Detroit Chapters partnered with Wayne Health and the Tri-County Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program to provide free health care screenings and needed supplies to communities across southeast Michigan.

Attendees can receive multiple services, including COVID-19 testing, vaccines, and booster shots, blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, kidney function, and HIV Screening with 20-minute results, mammograms, pap smear, and a pelvic exam appointment scheduling. Participants will not need insurance, ID or an appointment to obtain services.

The Tau Alpha Omega chapter is hosting the first series of the pop-up health clinic this coming Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Thurston High School in Redford, Michigan.

The COVID-19 pandemic has threatened the health and well-being of everyone around the world, causing many people to postpone needed health care screenings due to financial strain and fear.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated continues to raise community awareness of critical health issues impacting the community, such as are breast cancer awareness and prevention, heart health, nutrition and wellness, and care for the caregivers.

