Teen arrested after allegedly attempted to sexually assault woman in Plymouth public restroom

(WXYZ) — The Plymouth Police Department said it has arrested a 15-year-old who they say attempted to sexually assault a woman in public restrooms on October 30.

Police say the suspect hid in the Comfort Station bathrooms in downtown Plymouth at 736 Penniman Avenue. When a woman went into the bathroom around 7 p.m. and exited her stall, police say that’s when she was attacked by the suspect who tried to sexually assault her.

According to police, the victim fought the suspect off and he ran out of the bathroom door toward Kellogg Park and then toward Union Street.

In an update on Thursday, police said the 15-year-old is from outside of the Plymouth area and no further details will be released.