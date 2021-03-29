Teen charged in deadly hit-and-run crash that killed 107-year-old Allen Park woman

Menu

(WXYZ) — A 19-year-old Taylor man has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 107-year-old Allen Park woman last week.

It happened on Friday near the intersection of Goddard Rd. near Reeck.

Police say 19-year-old Timothy Bieringer has been charged with one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death.

The 107-year-old was a passenger in the car driven by her 78-year-old son. She was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police say Bieringer crashed into the victims' car and fled the scene on foot. A bystander was able to take a picture of him.

Police later arrested him after he was caught buying band-aids at a Meijer for his injuries.

He's expected to be arraigned in court on Monday afternoon.

