Temporary Rocket Companies mural to be place on side of Broderick Tower next week

(WXYZ) — Rocket Companies announced this week a temporary mural will adorn the side of Broderick Tower, over the whaling mural that is currently on the side of the building.

Detroit artist Philip Simpson was chosen to paint the mural, which will then be printed on vinyl and attached to the wall.

Metro Detroit native Robert Wyland, known as "Wyland" professionally, painted the whaling wall on the side of the building in 1997.

The new ad and mural for Rocket Companies is expected to be unveiled on Nov. 16.

It features the slogan "Detroit Is Home" and people can hear more about Simpson's vision for the mural at HomeIsDetroit.com.

“When we heard this property was going to be used as advertising space again, we saw it as a great opportunity to take control of the space and bring more art to downtown Detroit. Such a high-profile location – seen all around the world during Tigers’ home games – needs to be a place to display the work of Detroit artists,” said Casey Hurbis, Chief Marketing Officer of Rock Central – the marketing provider for Rocket Companies.