Terry Crews headlines Forgotten Harvest's comedy night fundraiser on Friday

Posted at 6:24 AM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 07:25:41-04

Forgotten Harvest is hosting its annual comedy night fundraiser on Friday with Flint native Terry Crews headlining the event.

It's taking place at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, the home of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show beginning at 8 p.m.

Crews is known for his roles in "Everybody Hates Chris," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," and as the host of "America's Got Talent."

Joining crews will be local and regional comedians Sam Ragner, eff Scheen and Josh Adams.

Tickets for the event range from $25 to $90 and are on sale now, with proceeds going to benefit Forgotten Harvest's distribution efforts to over 200 agencies in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

You can purchase tickets on the Forgotten Harvest website.

