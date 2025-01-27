The 26th Annual Clinton Twp Community Blood Drive starts next week: Here's how you can donate

CLINTON TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The 26th Annual Clinton Township Community Blood Drive kicks off next week

“In 2024, we worked with the Red Cross to collect more than 260 pints of blood. It’s heartening to know that we can accomplish so much good together. This year, I think we can go even further,” said Dr. Aiello, the township treasurer and blood drive coordinator.

The township stressed that "there are a million reasons" to give blood, quoting the American Red Cross. Since the Blood Drive started, more than 6,000 units of blood have been collected, with the Red Cross saying that each unit saves about three lives.

You can give at the following locations, listed in chronological order:



Tuesday, Feb. 4 : Chippewa Valley High (1-7 p.m.), St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church (1-7 p.m.).

: Chippewa Valley High (1-7 p.m.), St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church (1-7 p.m.). Wednesday, Feb. 5 : Clinton Township Senior Center (8 a.m.-8 p.m.), Clinton-Macomb Public Library South Branch (12-6 p.m.).

: Clinton Township Senior Center (8 a.m.-8 p.m.), Clinton-Macomb Public Library South Branch (12-6 p.m.). Thursday, Feb. 6: Senior Center (8 a.m.-2 p.m.) and Public Library Branch (12-6 p.m.) listed above.

Those who donate blood will be automatically entered into a drawing to win one of two iPads, air pods, or one of 40 $50 cash or gift cards to local businesses throughout Clinton Township.

To schedule an appointment to donate, you can call (586)286-1768 or click this link and enter the code 'ClintonTownship'