The Henry Ford ending Maker Faire, pausing Civil War remembrance in 2022

The Henry Ford announced it is ending Maker Faire and pausing its Civil War remembrance program in 2022.

In a letter to members and visitors on Thursday, the museum made the announcement, saying leaders have been reassessing and reevaluating the things they do as they build back from the pandemic.

As for Maker Faire, The Henry Ford said the event "requires an enormous effort from partners, staff and volunteers and is currently not sustainable."

The last Maker Faire was held in 2019 and it was a massive event held in July every year celebrating the maker movement including crafters, tech enthusiasts and more.

The Civil War remembrance program has been happening for three decades.

"We are taking this invaluable time to evaluate this experience and consider other programmatic opportunities to present its key themes of conflict, American freedom and democracy," The Henry Ford said.