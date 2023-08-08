The Pasty Fest Olympics are coming to the Upper Peninsula this month

The 19th annual Pasty Fest is happening in Calumet in Michigan's Upper Peninsula on Aug. 19, and this year will include the first-ever Pasty Fest Olympics.

Each year, people gather in Calumet to celebrate one of Michigan's favorite food. There's a car show, art prize, a pasty eating competition and the olympics.

According to Main Street Calumet, the Pasty Fest Olympics combine the favorite past events with some new ones.

They include:



The Pasty Pull: Pull a truck as fast as you can 100 feet down Main Street

Pasty Relay Race: Teams of four work together to create one giant pasty with mixing, rolling, pinching and baking

Registration is available on the Main Street Calumet website.