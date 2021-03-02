The Rink at Campus Martius staying open for 2 additional weeks through March 21

(WXYZ) — The Rink at Campus Martius will be open for two more weeks due to overwhelming demand, the Downtown Detroit Partnership announced on Tuesday.

It was originally scheduled to close on March 7, but it will now shut down on March 21, which is the latest it has ever stayed open.

The Rink is open 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 12 p.m. to midnight on Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Extended Weekend Hours (March 12-14 and March 19-21)

Friday: 3 p.m. to midnight

Saturday: 10 a.m. to midnight

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It will only be open on weekends after March 7.

Reservations are required by clicking here. It's $11 for adults, $9 for children and skate rental is $5.