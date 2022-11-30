There's still time to make a difference this Giving Tuesday

WXYZ — “Just offering that little piece, that sunshine, that joy, that rainbow in the storm… that’s what it’s all about.”

Inspiring words from Ingrid Todt, Executive Director of The Rainbow Connection.

The nonprofit has been granting wishes to Michigan children facing life-threatening illnesses since 1985.

“Every reaction is unique. We are so lucky,” Todt expanded.

Muhammad Ali granted The Rainbow Connection’s first wish when he visited a little boy at a metro Detroit hospital in ’85.

“…Ali was quite generous with his time,” the late L. Brooks Patterson reflected several years ago.

Oakland County’s long-time executive is the founder of The Rainbow Connection.

Fast forward to 2022, and we learned some exciting news: The nonprofit granted its 4,000th wish this year.

The Rainbow Connection Mary and her family just returned from Mary’s wish trip



On average, The Rainbow Connection delivers 150-160 wishes annually. With your help, that number can keep growing.

Several qualities set The Rainbow Connection apart. The nonprofit only serves children in Michigan -- and it sticks with families every step of their journey -- and well beyond.

“We are visiting with kids that we granted wishes to when they were 4, and they’re stopping by the office and they’re 24. So we just like to support them all the way through for as long as they want to be a part of The Rainbow Connection in so many shapes and forms,” Todt shared.

The organization wants to remind people that money is not the only way to contribute. The gift of time from volunteers is another way you can make a difference any day of the year.