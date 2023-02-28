This is the last week to skate at The Rink at Campus Martius

This week marks the last week to skate outdoors at The Rink at Campus Martius Park, which will officially close on Sunday night.

The Rink opened in November with the kickoff of the holiday season and tree lighting and remained open throughout the winter. But with spring on the way, it's time to close it down.

According to the Downtown Detroit Partnership, The Rink at Campus Martius will be open these hours:

Tuesday, Feb. 28: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Thursday, March 2: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday, March 3: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, March 4: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, March 5: Noon to 8 p.m.

Also, Michigan State University students will receive free skate admission through the rest of the week with valid student ID.

Tickets can be purchased on-site on a first-come, first-serve basis. It's $12 for adults, $9 for kids 12 and under and seniors 59+, $8 for active military and first responders, and skate rental is $6.

