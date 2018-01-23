This metro Detroit town is the best place to live in Michigan, TIME says

(WXYZ) - TIME Magazine has come out with a list of the best places to live in every state, and one metro Detroit town was named the best place to live in Michigan.

According to TIME, Farmington Hills is the best place to live in Michigan.

With a population of 81,262, Farmington Hills has a projected job growth of 5.36 percent and a median household income of $71,154.

"The northwest suburb of Detroit delivers a double whammy: a charming downtown with historic buildings, plus branches of some of America's largest corporations," TIME writes. "Residents can stroll along Grand River Avenue to visit boutique shops and an old-fashioned movie house, while history buffs may enjoy the historic Governor Warner Mansion and Museum."

TIME also writes that job growth is steady thanks to how close it is to Detroit with the city housing offices for TD Auto Finance, Nissan and Hino Motors.