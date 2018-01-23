This metro Detroit town is the best place to live in Michigan, TIME says

With a population of 81,262, Farmington Hills has a projected job growth of 5.36 percent and a median household income of $71,154.
"The northwest suburb of Detroit delivers a double whammy: a charming downtown with historic buildings, plus branches of some of America's largest corporations," TIME writes. "Residents can stroll along Grand River Avenue to visit boutique shops and an old-fashioned movie house, while history buffs may enjoy the historic Governor Warner Mansion and Museum."
TIME also writes that job growth is steady thanks to how close it is to Detroit with the city housing offices for TD Auto Finance, Nissan and Hino Motors.
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.