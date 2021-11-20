TikTok users could be eligible to receive money from $92M settlement

(WXYZ) — TikTok users who live in the United States may be eligible for a payment as part of a $92 million class act settlement.

According to the Business Insider, TikTok users were notified about the settlement then were directed to link about the data privacy settlement.

A class act lawsuit is alleging that TikTok violated federal law by collecting users’ personal data without consent and sharing it with third parties. TikTok has denied the allegations but has agreed to pay $92 million.

Users must be U.S. citizens and have used the app prior to Sept. 30, 2021. Claims can be submitted on a user’s own behalf. If a user is a minor, a claim can be submitted on their behalf.

Claim forms must be submitted by March 1, 2022. You can also exclude yourself or object by Jan. 31, 2022.

More information on the settlement and how to submit a claim can be found online.