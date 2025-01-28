Tina Fey and Amy Poehler bringing 'Restless Leg' tour to Detroit this April

Iconic comedy writers, actresses and producers Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will be coming to Detroit this spring as part of an extension of their "Restless Leg Tour."

Poehler and Fey, who are Saturday Night Live alums and have been friends for decades, started the tour in April 2023.

Fans will see them celebrate their 30 years of friendship through an evening of jokes, stories and conversations.

They'll be at the Fox Theatre on Friday, April 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. Fans can also access presale tickets starting Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. through the code RESTLESS.