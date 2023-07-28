Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot soars to nearly $1B

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On July 28, the Mega Millions jackpot will be one the biggest ever reaching $910 million ($464.2 million in cash)! And July’s jackpot, nearing $1 billion, has been surpassed only four times in the game's history.

The last time — January 2023.

“The big prize rolls after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 3, 5, 6, 44 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 25. Friday’s drawing will be the 29th in this current roll, which began after the jackpot was last won in New York on April 18,” Mega Millions officials said in a press release Friday.

“While everyone looks forward to the eventual jackpot win, we remind players that there are eight other prize tiers, so check your tickets! In the July 25 drawing alone, there were a total of 2,519,403 winning tickets at all prize levels. Two tickets matched all five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize. One, sold in Texas, is worth $4 million because it included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 4X on Tuesday night. The other was sold in Maryland and wins the standard $1 million prize.”

The only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots over $1 billion, Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each. Players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to increase the chances of winning non-jackpot prizes.

“Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays,” Mega Millions officials said.

“Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold, where the money supports designated good causes and retailer commissions.”

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

