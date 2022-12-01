Watch Now
Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. The National Archives and Records Administration recovered 100 documents bearing classified markings, totaling more than 700 pages, from a initial batch of 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year. That's according to newly public correspondence with the Trump legal team. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Posted at 5:48 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 17:48:55-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has halted an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information.

The decision by the three-judge panel represents a significant win for federal prosecutors, clearing the way for them to use as part of their investigation the entire tranche of documents seized during an Aug. 8 FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.

It also rejects the arguments of Trump's lawyers, who had said that the former president was entitled to have a so-called "special master" conduct a neutral review of the thousands of documents taken from the property.

