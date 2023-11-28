Watch Now
Trump's lawyers argue he had good basis to question election results

Trump's lawyers present new challenge to indictment
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's lawyers are arguing that he had a good faith basis to question the outcome of the 2020 election that he lost.

A defense motion filed late Monday in federal court in Washington asserts that Trump was not obligated to accept at face value the judgments of government officials who found no widespread fraud in the election.

The filing raises the prospect that foreign actors might have influenced the race and alleges that the federal government gave "false assurances" to the public about the security of the election that exceeded what was actually known.

The motion demands that prosecutors turn over any evidence related to voting irregularities and potential foreign interference.

