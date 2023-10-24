Watch Now
Trump's lawyers file challenges to Washington election subversion case

Calling the case unconstitutional
Evan Vucci/AP
Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 11:35 AM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 11:35:32-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's lawyers are raising new challenges to the federal election subversion case against him in Washington.

The Trump lawyers are telling a judge the indictment should be dismissed because it violates the Republican former president's free speech rights and represents a vindictive prosecution.

The motions were filed late Monday in the case charging Trump with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

The new motions are on top of a pending argument by defense attorneys that Trump is immune from federal prosecution for actions taken within his official role as president.

Prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith's team have no comment.

