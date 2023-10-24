Trump's lawyers file challenges to Washington election subversion case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's lawyers are raising new challenges to the federal election subversion case against him in Washington.

The Trump lawyers are telling a judge the indictment should be dismissed because it violates the Republican former president's free speech rights and represents a vindictive prosecution.

The motions were filed late Monday in the case charging Trump with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

The new motions are on top of a pending argument by defense attorneys that Trump is immune from federal prosecution for actions taken within his official role as president.

Prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith's team have no comment.