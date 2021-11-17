TSA expects surge in holiday travelers around Thanksgiving, reminds people to leave early

(WXYZ) — TSA is reminding travelers to be prepared and leave extra time for Thanksgiving travel as the agency is expecting a surge in travelers.

The Thanksgiving travel period runs from Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 28 and TSA anticipates levels to be near those in 2019. The agency expects to screen about 20 million passengers.

TSA said the busiest days are typically the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after. The highest travel day in TSA history was the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2019 when 2.9 million people were screened.

“I recommend that travelers pay attention to the guidance that the TSA officers are providing at the checkpoint,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a release. “They may be directing you to a shorter line or guiding you around someone who is moving slowly. And they may be giving you some advice that will lessen the likelihood that you’ll need a pat-down.”

Travelers should also keep these tips in mind, according to TSA.