Tupac Shakur to be honored with a street name in California

TODD PLITT
Posted at 1:21 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 13:21:33-04

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The late Tupac Shakur is getting part of an Oakland city street named after him. Oakland City Council voted for the change on Tuesday.

The rapper and hip hop artist said the city across the bay from San Francisco is where he got his "game."

A stretch of MacArthur Boulevard by Lake Merritt, where Shakur once lived, will be called Tupac Shakur Way.

The name will be in addition to the boulevard's original name and marked by commemorative plaques and signs.

Oakland has honored others with street names, including Black Panther Party co-founder Huey P. Newton and rapper and record producer Too Short.

