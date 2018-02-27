Two charged in southeast Michigan human trafficking operation

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette filed multiple felony counts against two men from Detroit for allegedly running a human trafficking operation.

Kyren Faciane, 22, and Carlos Fox, 39, have been charged with the following:

Two counts each of Human Trafficking - Force - Commercial Sex, a 15-year felony

Two counts each of Prostitution/Accepting Earnings, a 20-year felony

One count each of Criminal Enterprise - Conducting, a 20-year felony

"Individuals who prey on and coerce young women into prostitution are despicable," Schuette said. "I want to thank my department's human trafficking unit that continues to tackle the horrible allegations of human trafficking again and again."

An investigation allegedly revealed a sex trafficking operation being run since the beginning of 2018 in Southfield and Redford.

As part of an ongoing investigation, task force agents conducted an undercover operation in Southfield in February which led to the arrest of Faciane and Fox.

Upon further interviews with the alleged victims, officials say, they were reportedly recruited, given highly addictive drugs and then threatened with force in order to stay.