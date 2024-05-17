DPD couple facing charges after alleged child abuse

FLINT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two Detroit police officers, who are married to each other, are facing charges connected to alleged child abuse out of Genesee County, the Detroit Police Department confirms.

According to a spokesperson from the department, the alleged abuse happened while the officers were off-duty.

The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office identified the two officers as Jared and Liana Shaw, who are married. Per court records, they have been charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors:



Assault with intent to do great bodily harm by strangulation

second and third-degree child abuse

third-degree child abuse in the presence of another child

Domestic violence

Failure to report child abuse

Officials say these charges stem from an incident on March 1, involving Liana's children, who are Jared's stepchildren

As is department policy, DPD has turned over the matter to internal affairs. We're told the two officers have been suspended, pending the results of that internal investigation.

"Regardless of the outcome of the prosecution, Internal Affairs will evaluate all evidence and determine the appropriate departmental charges," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Flint Police Department is leading the criminal investigation.