Two men shot during party in Detroit, police looking for suspect

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Two men were shot during a party in the 6100 block of Domine in Detroit, police say.

Both men suffered gunshot wounds and are in stable condition.

According to police, the suspect started shooting at the victims, wounding them, and the shooter then fled on foot.

The suspect is described by police as a black man wearing a red hat, red hoodie and blue pants. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tal and weighs 165 pounds. Police say he is armed with a handgun.