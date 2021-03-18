Two metro Detroit men charged in US Capitol riot

(WXYZ) — Two men from metro Detroit are among those now charged in the riot that occurred at the US Capitol while congress met to certify the 2020 Presidential Election.

A federal criminal complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia charged Bobby Schornak and Daniel Herendeen with Obstruction of Justice/Congress, Aiding and Abetting, Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, and Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

A federal affidavit filed with the criminal complaint by an FBI agent alleges that the men communicated via Facebook messages on December 30, 2020 about attending the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 6.

The affidavit then lays out how the investigation tracked the men using photographs and metadata from Facebook posts. Among the evidence presented are selfies the men allegedly took inside the Capitol building.

The federal agent references a video the allegedly shows Herendeen in the Crypt of the US Capitol, below the Rotunda.

He also references a selfie Schornak allegedly took in Emancipation Hall of the Capitol, which was apparently captured on surveillance video.