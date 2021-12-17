Watch
Two more students charged for alleged threats of violence against Wayne County Schools

WXYZ-TV
The Wayne County seal, pictured in the County Commission chambers in downtown Detroit.
Wayne County seal
Posted at 12:31 PM, Dec 17, 2021
WAYNE COUNTY (WXYZ) — Two Wayne County students have been charged for alleged threats of violence against multiple Wayne County Schools.

The 16-year-old male Redford Union High School student was charged with the Intentional Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School, School Employees or Students.

The 12-year-old female Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglass Academy student was also charged with the Intentional Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School, School Employees or Students.

WCPO says Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged 41 cases since the Oxford School shootings.

The Preliminary Examination will be held at the Juvenile Detention Center on December 17, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. for each of the defendants.

