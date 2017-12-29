Two people found dead inside Detroit Public Lighting Authority

8:23 AM, Dec 29, 2017


DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police say two people were found dead inside the Detroit Public Lighting Authority building on Friday morning.

The building is located near the intersection of Gratiot and Harper on the city's east side. Police got the call just before 7 a.m. from DTE Energy.

We're told the two people found dead were not employees at the building, and police are investigating.

Police say they may have been electrocuted after making contact with a 24,000-volt power line in the substation.

