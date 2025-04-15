Two students arrested, one hospitalized, after fight at Garden City High School

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two students have been arrested, with one of those students being hospitalized, after a fight at a Garden City High School on Tuesday morning.

Garden City Police arrived to Cambridge High School just after 8:30 a.m. with the school resource officer and patrol officers responding.

Police tell us that the incident originated with an earlier altercation between the two students, with one student pulling out a knife.

One student was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, but that student is expected to make a full recovery. A staff member who tried to separate the students also had to be treated for a minor injury at the scene.

Both students were taken into custody after the fight. The incident is under investigation, with classes resuming at the high school due to police officials saying there is no threat to the public.