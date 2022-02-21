Two teens hospitalized following head-on collision in Orion Twp., police say

(WXYZ) — Police say a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition following a head-on crash on Clarkston Road near Beach Drive in Orion.

His passenger, a 17-year-old from Orion Township, was treated for his injuries and was released from the hospital.

Police say the incident happened around 9:20 p.m. Sunday night when the 16-year-old drove his 2004 Ford Ranger pickup truck into a 2013 Ford F-350 truck headed east on Clarkston Road.

Officers say the two vehicles collided head-on in a no-passing zone.

The driver of the Ford F-350, a 21-year-old Oxford Township man, was not injured.

Police say alcohol use by the driver of the Ranger is suspected. They say a blood sample was taken from him and the results of the analysis are pending.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors for the F350 driver police say.