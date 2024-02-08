Watch Now
News

Actions

US applications for unemployment benefits fall again despite recent layoff announcements

Unemployment Benefits
Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - A help wanted sign is displayed at a gas station in Mount Prospect, Ill., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs remain at historically low levels. Jobless claims fell by 5,000 to 166,000 for the week ending April 2, 2022 the Labor Department reported Thursday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Unemployment Benefits
Posted at 8:54 AM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 08:54:08-05

The number of Americans filing for jobless claims fell last week despite more layoff announcements from high-profile companies recently.

Applications for unemployment benefits fell by 9,000 to 218,000 for the week ending Feb. 3, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

Weekly unemployment claims are seen as a proxy for the number of U.S. layoffs in a given week.

They have remained at extraordinarily low levels despite efforts by the U.S. Federal Reserve to cool the economy.

In total, 1.87 million Americans were collecting jobless benefits during the week that ended Jan. 27, a decrease of 23,000 from the previous week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Exclusive stories all February long